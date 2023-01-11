Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OXSQG)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQG opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $25.56.
