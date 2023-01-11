Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,156. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 151.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

