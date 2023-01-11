Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares trading hands.
Pacific Drilling Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Pacific Drilling Company Profile
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Drilling (PACDQ)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.