Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
