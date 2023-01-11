Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

About Pacific Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.98%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

