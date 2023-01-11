Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.78

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

