Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,301,481 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 27.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.