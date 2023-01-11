Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.05), with a volume of 24229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).

Panthera Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.46. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

