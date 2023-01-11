Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Pasofino Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$20.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

