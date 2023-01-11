Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 3.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. 17,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

