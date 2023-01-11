Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 456,394 shares.The stock last traded at $292.34 and had previously closed at $286.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.29.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.11.
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paycom Software by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
