Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 456,394 shares.The stock last traded at $292.34 and had previously closed at $286.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.29.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.11.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paycom Software by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

