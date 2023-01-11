PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 112,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,826 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 161,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,567,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $192.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

