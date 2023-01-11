PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCM stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

