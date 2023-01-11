Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 51.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 74,635 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 433,106 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 4,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,277. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $976.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

