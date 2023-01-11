Penbrook Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.77.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. 98,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,372. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

