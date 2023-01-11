Penbrook Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.05. 1,083,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,017,316. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.71 and a 200 day moving average of $287.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

