Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 14.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

NVO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. 29,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,843. The company has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $139.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

