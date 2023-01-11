Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

