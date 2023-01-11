Persistence Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $69.09 million and approximately $299,327.55 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003382 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00442457 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.04 or 0.01128617 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.76 or 0.31251609 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 161,369,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,069,457 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Persistence Token Trading
