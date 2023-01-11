Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,485. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.