Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 479,509 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $31.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after purchasing an additional 641,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after purchasing an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

