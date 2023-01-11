Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 18,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,509. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

