Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.30. 12,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 401,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $895,762 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $21,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

