PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PMX opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

