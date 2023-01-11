Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 558 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,350,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.