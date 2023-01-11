Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3,733.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 38,067 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,458,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,730. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.