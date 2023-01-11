Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,245. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $515.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.38 and a 200 day moving average of $441.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

