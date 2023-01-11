Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,621. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

