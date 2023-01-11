Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $22.15 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $22,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.