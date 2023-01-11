Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $9.40 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 176,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,278,924. The firm has a market cap of $274.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

