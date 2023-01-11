Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3,108.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 150,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $144.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.