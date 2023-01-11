Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,805 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.