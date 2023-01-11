Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.87 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.87 million and $167,282.94 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00247038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00079440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,170,045 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.