Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

PAA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,946. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

