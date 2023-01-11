Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,075 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 312.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $67,760.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 21,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $138,731.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,000.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $652,856. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 19, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts with 8,595 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
