PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Lowered to $8.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the company’s previous close.

AGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE AGS opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 675,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

