PLC Ultima Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $565.57 or 0.03254170 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $342.55 million and $778,957.68 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00442621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.01298370 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.10 or 0.31262488 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.