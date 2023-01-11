Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Cap of $49,492.05

Po.et (POE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $49,492.05 and approximately $21.87 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Po.et

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

