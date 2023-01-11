POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.29

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 8022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.