Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $475.05

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 475.05 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($5.84). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 473 ($5.76), with a volume of 151,348 shares.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £503.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,219.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 476.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 466.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Insider Activity at Polar Capital

Polar Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin purchased 57,525 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £246,782.25 ($300,660.64).

