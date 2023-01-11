Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.62). Approximately 678,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,185,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of £105.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.93.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

