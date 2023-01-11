Polymath (POLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.68 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $149.84 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00467949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16529593 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,731,955.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.