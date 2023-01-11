Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $68.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

