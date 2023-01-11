Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.95. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
