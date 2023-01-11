Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.95. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.