Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.32 and last traded at C$14.64. 20,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

