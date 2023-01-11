Prom Price Hits $4.01 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00023090 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.13 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00041264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00240161 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12486433 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,806,046.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

