Prom Price Reaches $4.10 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Prom has a market cap of $74.88 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00023522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00042803 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00240728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.01799492 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,983,790.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

