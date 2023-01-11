ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $8.88. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 65,389 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $154.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

