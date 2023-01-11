ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

