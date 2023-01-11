PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.73.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

