Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Salesforce, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

CRM opened at $147.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $239.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,598,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,211 shares of company stock worth $26,309,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

